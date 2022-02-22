Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Utah police: Man told 4-year-old to fire at officers

Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera comments on a child firing a gun at police. (Source: KUTV via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDVALE, Utah (AP) — Investigators believe a man told his 4-year-old child to fire at officers following a dispute over his order at a McDonald’s drive-thru in suburban Salt Lake City on Monday, police said. An officer was able to swipe at the gun as it was fired, directing the bullet away.

The unidentified man brandished a gun at the pick-up window at the restaurant in Midvale, demanding that his order be corrected, a spokesperson for the Unified Police Department, Sgt. Melody Cutler, said. After workers asked that he pull to a waiting area while they corrected his order, they called police, she said.

The man did not cooperate and had to be pulled from the car, Cutler said. But, as officers were taking the man into custody, one looked back and saw a gun pointing from a rear window, she said. The officer who swiped the gun to the side as it was fired also yelled “kid” to other officers after seeing how young the shooter was, Cutler said.

A witness observed the man tell the 4-year-old, who was in the backseat with a 3-year-old sibling, to shoot the gun, Cutler said. She declined to elaborate.

Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera said it was a sad day for law enforcement and the community.

“To have an adult think it is OK to encourage a four-year-old to pull a firearm and shoot at police illustrates how out of hand the campaign against police has gotten,” she said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 17-year-old has been arrested after a shooting in Graham.
Teen arrested for Graham apartment shooting
KSWO Weather - 08/08/20 with Jacob Dickey
Storms will be possible Monday evening
Cold weather approaching
Cold front is coming
Christopher James Brett Clover, of Wichita Falls.
Wichita Falls man added to Texas most wanted sex offenders list
WFPD announced that Tajmon Robinson, 21, had been arrested on Friday.
Details on investigation, arrest of Stripes murder suspect released

Latest News

Anthony Rodriguez, a 26-year-old restaurant server, feared he’d never see his son again when he...
Server shot in face over missing hamburger recalls ‘bleeding out’
Twin sisters are facing attempted homicide charges on accusations of shooting the restaurant...
Server recovering after he was allegedly shot, beaten by angry customers
A mother and her two sons, ages 3 and 5, are traumatized after an angry driver at McDonald's...
Road rage assault on mom, kids at McDonald’s caught on camera
A mother and her sons are traumatized after an angry driver at McDonald's allegedly verbally...
Family shaken after angry driver lashes out in McDonald's drive-thru
The three men convicted in Arbery's murder are accused of targeting him because he was Black...
Federal hate crime trial in Ahmaud Arbery's death goes to jury