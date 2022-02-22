WFPD warns of solar panel scam

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police are warning people not to fall victim to a solar panel scam.

According to police, a group of men in their 20s or 30s, seen driving a gray SUV, have been asking people in the area for their personal banking information.

Police said the men have refused to give the name of their solar panel company because it is new.

If the men come to your home, police ask that you call the dispatch center at (940) 720-5000.

