Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Americans lost nearly $6 billion to fraud last year

The FTC data shows American consumers lost nearly $6 billion to scammers.
The FTC data shows American consumers lost nearly $6 billion to scammers.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - American consumers lost about $5.8 billion dollars to fraud in 2021, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

Data from the FTC shows the money consumers lost to fraud increased more than 70% over the previous year.

The FTC received fraud reports from nearly 3 million consumers last year, and the most commonly reported category was imposter scams, followed by online shopping scams.

Prizes, sweepstakes and lotteries; internet services, and business-job opportunities rounded out the top five fraud categories.

The FTC says there are some common schemes scammers use.

Scammers tend to pretend to be contacting you on behalf of the government, like the Social Security Administration, the Internal Revenue Service or Medicare. Scammers may also say you owe money to government. Some scammers will contact you saying that someone in your family has had an emergency.

The FTC urges consumers protect themselves by refusing to give out personal or financial information in response to a request you did not expect. Also, remember that legitimate organizations do not call, email or text for sensitive information.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bucking Pony Film Management in Henrietta has spent the last 24 hours providing horses and...
Henrietta film management company provides horses, props for movie
There will be three options for the names of the Legacy High School and two options for...
WFISD board to let students help name mascots
Sunset Fire Department truck hit by semi
Sunset Fire Department truck hit by semi
Anthony Rodriguez, a 26-year-old restaurant server, feared he’d never see his son again when he...
Server shot in face over missing hamburger recalls ‘bleeding out’
First Alert Weather Days for Wednesday & Thursday

Latest News

All three ex-officers are charged with depriving Floyd of his right to medical care as Officer...
Jury ends 1st day, no verdict for 3 cops in Floyd killing
A person walks past a temporary barricade and police car in the downtown core near the...
Trudeau revokes emergency powers after Canada blockades end
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Rebels ask Russia for help in potential prelude to war
The two prosecutors in charge of the Manhattan district attorney’s criminal investigation into...
Prosecutors in charge of Trump criminal probe have resigned
Dave Grohl recalls his time with Nirvana at Adobe MAX on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 in Los Angeles.
Dave Grohl reveals he has hearing loss, has been ‘reading lips for 20 years’