City of Wichita Falls addresses Memorial Auditorium safety issues

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls has provided an update on a situation with the ceiling above the stage at Memorial Auditorium.

Measures are being taken to address a problem with loose fire protection coating on the structural beams above the stage. City officials do not believe this is structural issue.

The Wichita Falls Symphony Orchestra concert, “Music in Pictures,’ on Feb, 26, 2022, has been canceled out of an abundance of caution. City officials hope to have the issue fixed as soon as possible.

