Ford recalls 330,000 Mustangs to fix rear camera problem

Dealers will replace the wiring of the rear camera in Ford Mustangs affected by the recall.
Dealers will replace the wiring of the rear camera in Ford Mustangs affected by the recall.(The Ford Motor Company)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling more than 330,000 Mustangs in the U.S. to fix backup camera displays that go blank or become distorted.

The recall covers cars from the 2015 to 2017 model years.

Documents posted Wednesday by U.S. safety regulators say the rear view camera wiring can become loose or damaged, causing the problem.

Dealers will repair the deck lid wiring harness possibly replace the camera.

Notices will be mailed to owners starting March 7. They’ll get another letter when parts are ready.

