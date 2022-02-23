Impact 100 grant applications due Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Impact 100 is awarding $114,000 to a nonprofit organization in the greater Wichita Falls area in August.

The deadline to apply is Friday, Feb. 25, by midnight. If you are part of a nonprofit or want your favorite nonprofit to receive this grant, let them know. The entire application process is online, and you can access it by clicking here.

Impact 100 Wichita Falls grant awards are meant to be transformational, and allow organization to dream big and pursue a project that might otherwise not be possible.

