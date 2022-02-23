Email City Guide
Mixed precipitation will continue Wednesday morning

By Garrett James
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:05 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we have a 90% chance of mixed precipitation. Most of the precip we see today will be sleet. However, we may see areas of light freezing drizzle/sleet at times during the day.

We will have a high of 20 Wednesday. Wednesday night, we will see precipitation pick up. This could lead to additional ice accumulations.

We will have a low of 17. Thursday, temps will climb above freezing in the afternoon. We will have a high of 34. Friday, we will have a high of 38 with partly cloudy skies.

Saturday, we are anticipating more mixed precipitation chances. What we see will be light and brief.

We will see temps climb above freezing quickly, and then it will turn to just rain. After that, mild weather will return and we will see temps climb into the 60s by Sunday.

