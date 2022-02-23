Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

More than 1,000 flights already canceled this week

More than 1,000 U.S. flights were canceled Wednesday, and more than 500 flights have already...
More than 1,000 U.S. flights were canceled Wednesday, and more than 500 flights have already been canceled for Thursday.(MGN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A winter storm stretching across the country has airlines scratching plans to fly this week.

More than 1,000 U.S. flights were canceled Wednesday, and more than 500 flights have already been canceled for Thursday.

According to flightaware.com, American Airlines is taking the biggest hit.

The airline expects the storm to have a “significant impact on its operations.”

About a third of all American’s arrivals and departures at its headquarters in Dallas were canceled Wednesday.

Nearly a third of the airline’s departures are already canceled for Thursday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bucking Pony Film Management in Henrietta has spent the last 24 hours providing horses and...
Henrietta film management company provides horses, props for movie
There will be three options for the names of the Legacy High School and two options for...
WFISD board to let students help name mascots
Sunset Fire Department truck hit by semi
Sunset Fire Department truck hit by semi
Anthony Rodriguez, a 26-year-old restaurant server, feared he’d never see his son again when he...
Server shot in face over missing hamburger recalls ‘bleeding out’
First Alert Weather Days for Wednesday & Thursday

Latest News

All three ex-officers are charged with depriving Floyd of his right to medical care as Officer...
Jury ends 1st day, no verdict for 3 cops in Floyd killing
A person walks past a temporary barricade and police car in the downtown core near the...
Trudeau revokes emergency powers after Canada blockades end
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Rebels ask Russia for help in potential prelude to war
The two prosecutors in charge of the Manhattan district attorney’s criminal investigation into...
Prosecutors in charge of Trump criminal probe have resigned
Dave Grohl recalls his time with Nirvana at Adobe MAX on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 in Los Angeles.
Dave Grohl reveals he has hearing loss, has been ‘reading lips for 20 years’