MSU Texas hosts Give Kids a Smile Day

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - February is Children’s Health Month for dental health and MSU Texas is participating by having their annual Give Kids a Smile Day.

Dental hygiene students at MSU Texas performed the cleanings under the supervision of faculty. Their teachers say this gives much needed experience to their students, because doing dental work on children poses unique challenges.

“A lot of times, either they are really cooperative or they are not,” Barbara J. Debois, Chair of the Dental Hygiene Department at MSU Texas, said. “So it gives them experience on how to handle young children, which is very good for them.”

MSU Texas had their annual Give Kids a Smile Day on Monday and Tuesday, where kids ages 5-12 get a teeth cleaning for free.

“I think it benefits the family a lot because they are able to have that experience, because it is easy on the pocketbook,” Addyson Jackson, dental hygiene student at MSU Texas, said. “Hopefully they will have a great experience and come back and see us in the future.”

“I am not quite sure what the fee is on the outside for an exam like that, but the fact that it is free here and the dentist on staff will let the parents know if the child needs to seek further treatment,” Debois said.

Not only does it benefit the families because it is free, but it benefits the students as well.

“We normally don’t have a lot of children that come in,” Debois said. “We have a lot of our older patients that come and MSU students. This focuses on getting kids between the ages 5 and 12 in, so it gives our students the experience on working with that age group.”

The students need this experience to be able to receive a license to practice dental hygiene, but working on children presents different challenges compared to adults.

“I think the biggest challenge between adults and children is a lot of children have not been to the dentist whenever they come in here, so they are a little frightened, they don’t know what to expect,” Jackson said. “Every time they come to the dentist, they think they are getting a shot and that is not necessarily the case.”

The event supports the community while giving students the chance to learn more before they head out into their practice.

