Sunset Fire Department truck hit by semi
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SUNSET, Texas (KAUZ) - A fire department in Montague County was involved in a crash on Wednesday after a winter storm hit north Texas.
According to the Sunset, Texas Fire Department, crews were working the scene of a rollover accident and their engine was blocking the road when a passing 18-wheeler hit the vehicle.
The engine was sent about 60 feet before it came to a stop.
No one was injured, though the department said on Facebook that losing the engine was a “devastating blow to our small Volunteer Department.”
They used the situation to remind people to slow down while on the roads.
