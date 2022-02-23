Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Teething rings recalled due to choking hazard

The teethers include shapes of butterflies, boats, flowers and dinosaurs.
The teethers include shapes of butterflies, boats, flowers and dinosaurs.(Consumer Product Safety Recall)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A recall has been issued for a dozen different styles of wooden teethers due to a choking hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the string that connects the beads on the teethers manufactured by Bebe au Lait can come untied, releasing the beads.

The teethers include shapes of butterflies, boats, flowers and dinosaurs. They are stamped with “Bebe au Lait” and one of these date codes: 02-2019, 10-2020, or 03-2021.

They’re sold at Target and various other stores nationwide, and online at Bebeaulait.com, Zulily.com and other websites from May 2019 through October 2021 for about $15.

Anyone with the teethers should take them away from children and contact Bebe au Lait for instructions on how to receive a full refund or store credit.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bucking Pony Film Management in Henrietta has spent the last 24 hours providing horses and...
Henrietta film management company provides horses, props for movie
There will be three options for the names of the Legacy High School and two options for...
WFISD board to let students help name mascots
Sunset Fire Department truck hit by semi
Sunset Fire Department truck hit by semi
Anthony Rodriguez, a 26-year-old restaurant server, feared he’d never see his son again when he...
Server shot in face over missing hamburger recalls ‘bleeding out’
First Alert Weather Days for Wednesday & Thursday

Latest News

All three ex-officers are charged with depriving Floyd of his right to medical care as Officer...
Jury ends 1st day, no verdict for 3 cops in Floyd killing
A person walks past a temporary barricade and police car in the downtown core near the...
Trudeau revokes emergency powers after Canada blockades end
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Rebels ask Russia for help in potential prelude to war
The two prosecutors in charge of the Manhattan district attorney’s criminal investigation into...
Prosecutors in charge of Trump criminal probe have resigned
Dave Grohl recalls his time with Nirvana at Adobe MAX on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 in Los Angeles.
Dave Grohl reveals he has hearing loss, has been ‘reading lips for 20 years’