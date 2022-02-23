Email City Guide
TxDOT weighs in on road conditions, gives tip to assess

Experts say your ears are just as important as your eyes
By Michael Grace
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As Texoma experiences its second wave of ice and snow this year, Adele Lewis and TxDOT are hard at work.

“The roads are definitely in pretty good shape if you’re going to drive about 40mph, and you stick to that and give yourself plenty of room between you and the other car,” Lewis said.

Because this is the second wave, some people may think they have Mother Nature figured out.

“Don’t get nervous or ancy, when someone gets behind you, wants to push you to go faster,” Lewis said. “You go the speed you need to be, and don’t worry about those people.”

The biggest concern for TxDOT now comes as night falls and the potential for ice to take over the road grows, and the danger rolls into the morning.

“It takes a lot more time, chemicals, brine, and salt to get through that and break that up,” Lewis said.

So, if you need to drive, Lewis says to keep your eyes peeled, and don’t be afraid to use your ears as well because it could let you know what kind of conditions you’re driving on.

“You want to feel a little bit of slushiness or crackling when you drive through something,” Lewis said. “It’s a bad feeling hearing nothing, and it,’s like glass, the ice you’re driving on.”

