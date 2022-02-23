Vernon College receives $2 million grant

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Vernon College received $2 million from the Texas Reskilling and Upskilling Grant.

That was the maximum amount they could receive, and they were one of three recipients out of 46 to receive the full amount. This money will go toward programs like medication aide, certified nurse aide and many others.

The grant is important because these programs do not get many opportunities for students to be helped financially.

“Not a lot of funding comes available to our non-credit students, which is that phlebotomy, CNA, medication aide type of training and this program does that,” Shana Drury, dean of instructional services at Vernon College, said. “We were able to provide scholarship funds for those programs.”

Since students in certification programs are normally ineligible for federal or state aid, Drury said this grant impacts the students so much.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.