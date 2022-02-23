Weather closures for Feb. 24

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With winter weather only expected to worsen road conditions in Texoma, many schools and organizations have decided to close their doors on Thursday, Feb. 24.

Read on for a list of closures, which was updated as of 6:18 p.m. You can also check out our real-time list of closures here; it will be updated until 11 p.m. Don’t see your organization listed here? Email news@kauz.com to get the word out.

SCHOOLS & SCHOOL DISTRICTS

Bellevue ISD

Bowie ISD

Cameron University (Lawton & Duncan Campuses)

Chillicothe ISD

Christ Academy (distance learning)

City View ISD

Electra ISD

First Baptist Church WEE School

Forestburg ISD

Gold-Burg ISD

Harrold ISD

Henrietta ISD

Holliday ISD

Iowa Park ISD

Jacksboro ISD

Lawton Public Schools (virtual learning)

Midway ISD

Montague ISD

MSU Texas

Nocona ISD

Northside ISD

Olney ISD

Perrin-Whitt CISD

Petrolia CISD

Prairie Valley ISD

Quanah ISD

Saint Jo ISD

Seymour ISD

Seymour Road Day School

Throckmorton Collegiate ISD

Vernon College

Vernon ISD

Wichita Falls ISD

Windthorst ISD

Woodson ISD

BUSINESSES & ORGANIZATIONS

89th District Court

Beacon Lighthouse for the Blind

Bridge Christian School Daycare

Burkburnett Meals on Wheels

City of Henrietta Offices

Clay County Courthouse and Annex (and early voting)

Interfaith Outreach Services

Meals on Wheels WF

North Texas Rehab Center

Pain Rehab Group

PCHAS Community Gathering

United Regional Physician’s Group Clinics

United Regional Pulmonary Rehab

Waurika Senior Center (closed through Friday)

Wichita County Court of Law No. 1 (Thursday hearings will be held via Zoom)

Wichita County polling locations: Wichita Co. Courthouse and Home Depot will open late at 10 a.m. All other locations will be closed.

Wichita Falls Area Food Bank

Wichita Falls Endoscopy Center

Wichita Falls Gastroenterology Associates

CHURCHES

City View Baptist Church

Don’t see your organization or closure listed here? Email news@kauz.com so we can update your status.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.