Weather closures for Feb. 24
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With winter weather only expected to worsen road conditions in Texoma, many schools and organizations have decided to close their doors on Thursday, Feb. 24.
Read on for a list of closures, which was updated as of 6:18 p.m. You can also check out our real-time list of closures here; it will be updated until 11 p.m. Don’t see your organization listed here? Email news@kauz.com to get the word out.
SCHOOLS & SCHOOL DISTRICTS
- Bellevue ISD
- Bowie ISD
- Cameron University (Lawton & Duncan Campuses)
- Chillicothe ISD
- Christ Academy (distance learning)
- City View ISD
- Electra ISD
- First Baptist Church WEE School
- Forestburg ISD
- Gold-Burg ISD
- Harrold ISD
- Henrietta ISD
- Holliday ISD
- Iowa Park ISD
- Jacksboro ISD
- Lawton Public Schools (virtual learning)
- Midway ISD
- Montague ISD
- MSU Texas
- Nocona ISD
- Northside ISD
- Olney ISD
- Perrin-Whitt CISD
- Petrolia CISD
- Prairie Valley ISD
- Quanah ISD
- Saint Jo ISD
- Seymour ISD
- Seymour Road Day School
- Throckmorton Collegiate ISD
- Vernon College
- Vernon ISD
- Wichita Falls ISD
- Windthorst ISD
- Woodson ISD
BUSINESSES & ORGANIZATIONS
- 89th District Court
- Beacon Lighthouse for the Blind
- Bridge Christian School Daycare
- Burkburnett Meals on Wheels
- City of Henrietta Offices
- Clay County Courthouse and Annex (and early voting)
- Interfaith Outreach Services
- Meals on Wheels WF
- North Texas Rehab Center
- Pain Rehab Group
- PCHAS Community Gathering
- United Regional Physician’s Group Clinics
- United Regional Pulmonary Rehab
- Waurika Senior Center (closed through Friday)
- Wichita County Court of Law No. 1 (Thursday hearings will be held via Zoom)
- Wichita County polling locations: Wichita Co. Courthouse and Home Depot will open late at 10 a.m. All other locations will be closed.
- Wichita Falls Area Food Bank
- Wichita Falls Endoscopy Center
- Wichita Falls Gastroenterology Associates
CHURCHES
- City View Baptist Church
Don’t see your organization or closure listed here? Email news@kauz.com so we can update your status.
Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.