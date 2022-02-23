Email City Guide
Weather closures for Feb. 24

Snow, sleet, and freezing rain coming down throughout the area.
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With winter weather only expected to worsen road conditions in Texoma, many schools and organizations have decided to close their doors on Thursday, Feb. 24.

Read on for a list of closures, which was updated as of 6:18 p.m. You can also check out our real-time list of closures here; it will be updated until 11 p.m. Don’t see your organization listed here? Email news@kauz.com to get the word out.

SCHOOLS & SCHOOL DISTRICTS

  • Bellevue ISD
  • Bowie ISD
  • Cameron University (Lawton & Duncan Campuses)
  • Chillicothe ISD
  • Christ Academy (distance learning)
  • City View ISD
  • Electra ISD
  • First Baptist Church WEE School
  • Forestburg ISD
  • Gold-Burg ISD
  • Harrold ISD
  • Henrietta ISD
  • Holliday ISD
  • Iowa Park ISD
  • Jacksboro ISD
  • Lawton Public Schools (virtual learning)
  • Midway ISD
  • Montague ISD
  • MSU Texas
  • Nocona ISD
  • Northside ISD
  • Olney ISD
  • Perrin-Whitt CISD
  • Petrolia CISD
  • Prairie Valley ISD
  • Quanah ISD
  • Saint Jo ISD
  • Seymour ISD
  • Seymour Road Day School
  • Throckmorton Collegiate ISD
  • Vernon College
  • Vernon ISD
  • Wichita Falls ISD
  • Windthorst ISD
  • Woodson ISD

BUSINESSES & ORGANIZATIONS

  • 89th District Court
  • Beacon Lighthouse for the Blind
  • Bridge Christian School Daycare
  • Burkburnett Meals on Wheels
  • City of Henrietta Offices
  • Clay County Courthouse and Annex (and early voting)
  • Interfaith Outreach Services
  • Meals on Wheels WF
  • North Texas Rehab Center
  • Pain Rehab Group
  • PCHAS Community Gathering
  • United Regional Physician’s Group Clinics
  • United Regional Pulmonary Rehab
  • Waurika Senior Center (closed through Friday)
  • Wichita County Court of Law No. 1 (Thursday hearings will be held via Zoom)
  • Wichita County polling locations: Wichita Co. Courthouse and Home Depot will open late at 10 a.m. All other locations will be closed.
  • Wichita Falls Area Food Bank
  • Wichita Falls Endoscopy Center
  • Wichita Falls Gastroenterology Associates

CHURCHES

  • City View Baptist Church

Don’t see your organization or closure listed here? Email news@kauz.com so we can update your status.

