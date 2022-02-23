Email City Guide
WFISD developing attendance zone options

By Ebonee Coleman
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD is planning to possibly develop new attendance zones with the upcoming merge of the high schools.

District officials said the options are designed to provide equal opportunities for all students but they want feedback from the community.

“We have three zones and we’re only going to have two high schools so we’ll only need two zones. “I think the concern is how do you deal with after-school activities and things like that and we’ve always dealt with those,” said Superintendent Michael Khurt, WFISD.” ”We’re not going to let transportation be a impede on students’ ability to participate.”

They are planning to host three town hall meetings:

Monday, Feb. 28 at Barwise Middle School

Wednesday, Mar. 2 at The WFISD Career Education Center

Thursday, Mar. 3 at Hirschi High School

All meetings start at 5:30 p.m.

