WFISD receives $8.5 million in donations to build auditoriums

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD will be moving forward with its plans to build state-of-the-art auditoriums in the two new high schools Legacy and Memorial.

The JS Bridwell Foundation, Bryant Edwards Foundation, Fain Foundation, and Perkins-Prothro Foundation donated a combined total of $8.5 million toward the project. These funds will help provide a flexible auditorium with six classroom spaces as planned in the original bond proposal.

“We were pleased to contribute to the Wichita Falls Independent School District to help in the funding of the two new high schools,” said Mac Cannedy, JS Bridwell and Bryant Edwards Foundation president and Fain Foundation vice-president. “We feel that quality schools for Wichita Falls are a necessity for this area. Our students deserve the best.”

“Members of four generations of our family have benefited highly from our educations in WFISD, and we are delighted to help provide outstanding educational facilities for future generations of WFISD students,” said Kay Yeager, Perkins-Prothro Foundation president.

“It shows the character of this community and that they really do care about this process. We have these inflation supply chain issues and all that led to this increase in the costs of these facilities that these communities groups stepped up and helped is just amazing for us,” said Superintendent Michael Khurt, WFISD.

Both schools are on schedule to open in August 2024.

