WFPD sees low accident numbers despite winter weather

1 accident was reported as of Wednesday afternoon
.
.(kauz)
By Michael Grace
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Unlike the first wave of wintery conditions that hit Texoma, officers in Wichita Falls have seen a surprisingly low number of accidents since the start of Wednesday’s storm.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, WFPD received three calls for accidents, with only one resulting in damage, and filed as a report.

Sgt. Charlie Eipper of WFPD attributes the low numbers to residents staying off the roads this time around and having more confidence and judgment when they drive.

“The people on the streets that I’ve seen are doing well,” Sgt. Eipper said. “I haven’t seen hardly any calls that have slid off the road, and I think they’re more aware that we’ve had this thing not too long ago.”

While Wednesday’s numbers have remained low, there is a growing concern about how much ice will form on Wednesday night and into Thursday morning and ultimately cause an influx in calls.

