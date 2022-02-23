Wichita County clerk blames redistricting for ballot issues

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita County Clerk Lori Bohannon was recently made aware of a ballot issue for the justice of the peace, precinct four race.

She said the error was noticed last Friday when a candidate called her around 5 p.m. Bohannon rushed to her office, reviewed the information and then contacted the state.

Bohannon said redistricting caused the mix-up. According to a press release sent out by the Wichita County Courthouse, the Texas Secretary of State’s office advised the courthouse to correct the electronic ballots and suspend elections in precincts 105 and 106 on Saturday, until they were corrected and in place the next day.

“When we did redistricting, behind the scenes somehow changed the JP’s and we didn’t catch it,” Bohannon said. “And so when it was brought to our attention and thought we had it fixed and the state said no, we needed to reprogram, so that’s what we did.”

Bohannon added that precinct 105 used to be 106 and vice versa. She said only the one race was affected.

