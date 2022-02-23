Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Wichita County clerk blames redistricting for ballot issues

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita County Clerk Lori Bohannon was recently made aware of a ballot issue for the justice of the peace, precinct four race.

She said the error was noticed last Friday when a candidate called her around 5 p.m. Bohannon rushed to her office, reviewed the information and then contacted the state.

Bohannon said redistricting caused the mix-up. According to a press release sent out by the Wichita County Courthouse, the Texas Secretary of State’s office advised the courthouse to correct the electronic ballots and suspend elections in precincts 105 and 106 on Saturday, until they were corrected and in place the next day.

“When we did redistricting, behind the scenes somehow changed the JP’s and we didn’t catch it,” Bohannon said. “And so when it was brought to our attention and thought we had it fixed and the state said no, we needed to reprogram, so that’s what we did.”

Bohannon added that precinct 105 used to be 106 and vice versa. She said only the one race was affected.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bucking Pony Film Management in Henrietta has spent the last 24 hours providing horses and...
Henrietta film management company provides horses, props for movie
Anthony Rodriguez, a 26-year-old restaurant server, feared he’d never see his son again when he...
Server shot in face over missing hamburger recalls ‘bleeding out’
First Alert Weather Days for Wednesday & Thursday
WFPD warns of solar panel scam
This marijuana farm in Wilson was one of several targeted in an investigation by the Oklahoma...
Five arrested, including one in Stephens County, in large scale drug operation

Latest News

Mixed precipitation will continue Wednesday morning
District officials said the options are designed to provide equal opportunities for all...
WFISD developing attendance zone options
Thanks to donations from The JS Bridwell Foundation, Bryant Edwards Foundation, Fain...
WFISD receives $8.5 million in donations to build auditoriums
There will be three options for the names of the Legacy High School and two options for...
WFISD board to let students help name mascots
The grant was the maximum amount they could receive.
Vernon College receives $2 million grant