Winter Weather Wednesday-Thursday

By Ken Johnson
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Sleet storms will develop prior to sunrise on Wednesday. These will produce heavy amounts of sleet that will quickly cover the road making driving dangerous in the morning. Sleet will taper off some later in the morning but at least light sleet or freezing drizzle will continue into the afternoon. The wintry precipitation will increase some tomorrow night before moving out Thursday morning. Temperatures will remain below freezing until Thursday or Friday afternoon.

