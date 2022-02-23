Winter Weather Wednesday-Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Sleet storms will develop prior to sunrise on Wednesday. These will produce heavy amounts of sleet that will quickly cover the road making driving dangerous in the morning. Sleet will taper off some later in the morning but at least light sleet or freezing drizzle will continue into the afternoon. The wintry precipitation will increase some tomorrow night before moving out Thursday morning. Temperatures will remain below freezing until Thursday or Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.