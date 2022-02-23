Email City Guide
You’ll soon be able to add Starbucks items to your Target curbside pickup order

A sign designating a drive up parking lot for curbside pickup stands out against the backdrop...
A sign designating a drive up parking lot for curbside pickup stands out against the backdrop of the Target logo outside this northeast Jackson, Miss., store, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.(Rogelio V. Solis | AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
(Gray News) - Target is sweetening its curbside pickup offering.

Starting this fall, Target will begin testing a new option for customers to add Starbucks items to their curbside pickup order.

To use the new feature, shoppers planning a curbside pickup trip can also place a Starbucks order in the Target app and indicate when they’re “on their way.” A Target worker will deliver the Starbucks order and Target items to their car.

The option will be tested at select stores.

The retailer said the changes were prompted by more customers using the curbside pickup shopping option, which grew 60% in the last quarter.

Target said the top request from customers was to be able to add a Starbucks order to curbside pickups. Target’s decades-long licensing partnership with Starbucks lets it run branded coffee shops within its stores.

