City of Wichita Falls provides update on services

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - City of Wichita Falls offices remain closed on Thursday due to winter weather conditions.

Falls Ride will not run Thursday, and the Clarence W. Muehlberger Travel Center will also be closed.

City officials said they will try to complete Tuesday’s trash schedule route on Friday, and the Transfer Station and Landfill will open at 10 a.m. on Friday. The City plans to return to the normal trash schedule on Monday.

All American Eagle flights to and from Wichita Falls have been canceled for Thursday.

