Dangerous driving conditions are present Thursday morning

By Garrett James
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:44 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, we will have periods of freezing drizzle. We are now seeing a layer of ice develop over most surfaces.

Thursday, temps will climb above freezing in the afternoon. We will have a high of 34. Friday, we will have a high of 40 with partly cloudy skies.

Saturday, we are anticipating more mixed precipitation chances. What we see will be light and brief. We will see temps climb above freezing quickly, and then it will turn to just rain.

After that, mild weather will return and we will see temps climb into the 60s by Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Dangerous driving conditions are present Thursday morning