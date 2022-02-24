Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Ohio man sentenced to 60 days in jail for killing puppy by submerging dog in water, freezing her

Phil Savelli is shown in court.
Phil Savelli is shown in court.(Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson and Tiarra Braddock
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - The Mentor man who pleaded guilty in December 2021 to killing his girlfriend’s dog was back in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Wednesday morning.

Phil Savelli was sentenced to 60 days in jail on three counts of cruelty to animals. After his release from jail, Savelli was ordered by the judge to also serve three years on controlled probation.

Investigators with the Highland Heights Police Department said Savelli was caught on security video submerging the 10-month-old Yorkshire terrier in a water-filled sink before putting the dog in the freezer more than once until she died.

Phil Savelli was sentenced to 60 days in jail for killing his girlfriend's dog.
Phil Savelli was sentenced to 60 days in jail for killing his girlfriend's dog.(Source: Highland Heights police)

“What would motivate a grown man to go out of his way to inflict suffering on a four-pound defenseless puppy?” said Helga Semaj, CoCo’s owner.

Savelli then put the dog back in the bed where the girlfriend found her, according to police.

In Ohio, cruelty to animals is a felony punishable by a year in jail and up to a $2,500 fine.

Savelli did not offer an explanation as to why he killed CoCo, but he did offer an apology to those affected by the incident.

“I am sorry for any undue stress and anguish that this has caused,” he said. “I love you all. I need to do better and I will do better.”

Savelli is not allowed to own a pet for an indefinite amount of time, according to the judge.

“If Phil can kill a tiny, defenseless puppy, what else is he capable of? Would you trust him along with your pets or children?” Semaj said.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunset Fire Department truck hit by semi
Sunset Fire Department truck hit by semi
There will be three options for the names of the Legacy High School and two options for...
WFISD board to let students help name mascots
Mixed precipitation will continue Wednesday morning
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain coming down throughout the area.
Weather closures for Feb. 24
The extra money you’ve been making on third-party marketplace apps like Amazon, eBay, Etsy or...
New tax law requires third-party sellers to pay taxes on earnings over $600

Latest News

Big explosions were heard before dawn Thursday in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, as world leaders...
Ukrainian leader pleads for help fending off Russian attack
Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as President Vladimir...
Explosions in Ukraine as Russia launches attack
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a Security Council meeting in the Kremlin in...
EU plans ‘harshest’ sanctions package ever against Russia
As Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine, big explosions were heard before...
Ukraine's citizens flee capital as air raid sirens sound
A 39-year-old man has been found guilty in the deaths of three Florida women who were working...
Jury finds Fla. man guilty of 3 women's murders more than 15 years ago