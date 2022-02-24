Texas Blood Institute struggling through winter weather

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Blood Institute is struggling with blood donations due to the inclement weather. The weather has caused cancellations for their mobile blood drive.

“Today alone we have had over 750 cancelled units, so that is very detrimental to our supply as of now,” Ben Schaffner, Account Consultant for Texas Blood Institute, said.

The Texas Blood Institute is asking for the community’s help in donating blood. They were suppose to be at Hirschi High School on Wednesday but due to the inclement weather cancelling school, they weren’t able to go. Visits to Old High and Holiday on Thursday could also be cancelled. Their donation center on Gregory Street is open, so they are asking for people to donate if they feel safe enough to leave the house.

“As you can see right now it is empty, so we are urging anyone that feels safe to get out to come donate,” Schaffner said.

They need about 1,200 collections a day system wide and when they take a hit like this, Schaffner said the impact is devastating. As of right now they are not in panic mode but they do have plans after the weather passes to make up for the loss.

“We will take our mobile bus out and park in various places that allow us to collect and try to make up for those collections lost due to cancellations,” Schaffner said.

The Texas Blood Institute will be at Sikes Senter Mall on Saturday from 12:30-4pm in hopes to replenish the collections they have loss due to the weather.

