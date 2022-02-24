Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

US braces for Russian cyberattacks

A senior FBI cyber official warned U.S. businesses and local governments Tuesday they should be...
A senior FBI cyber official warned U.S. businesses and local governments Tuesday they should be vigilant against potential ransomware attacks.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. government is on high alert for Russian cyberattacks after it imposed sanctions over their attack on Ukraine.

A senior FBI cyber official warned U.S. businesses and local governments Tuesday they should be vigilant against potential ransomware attacks.

Days earlier, multiple U.S. agencies issued a similar warning to executives at major banks.

That’s according to people with knowledge of both meetings.

Russia has shown an ability to cause significant disruption and damage in cyberspace in the past.

Some of the biggest cyberattacks against U.S. infrastructure in the past two years have been linked to suspected Russian hackers.

(CNN, FACEBOOK, ZELENSKY, UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT’S OFFICE, EA INTEGRATION GROUP, RUSSIA 24, UNTV, MAXAR, POOL, RUSSIAN MINISTRY OF DEFENSE, UKRAINIAN BORDER GUARD)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunset Fire Department truck hit by semi
Sunset Fire Department truck hit by semi
There will be three options for the names of the Legacy High School and two options for...
WFISD board to let students help name mascots
Mixed precipitation will continue Wednesday morning
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain coming down throughout the area.
Weather closures for Feb. 24
The extra money you’ve been making on third-party marketplace apps like Amazon, eBay, Etsy or...
New tax law requires third-party sellers to pay taxes on earnings over $600

Latest News

Dealers will replace the wiring of the rear camera in Ford Mustangs affected by the recall.
Ford recalls heavy-duty pickups; drive shafts can fracture
Russia has launched a wide-ranging attack.
Russia launches Ukraine invasion
Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, vows to hold Putin accountable for his...
World expresses outrage over Russia’s Ukraine invasion; Britain to freeze assets of Russian banks
In this March 22, 2012 file photo, protestors, Lakesha Hall, of Sanford, center, and her son,...
Trayvon Martin, 10 years later: Teen’s death changes nation
Big explosions were heard before dawn Thursday in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, as world leaders...
Russia attacks Ukraine; peace in Europe ‘shattered’