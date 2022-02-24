WF Faith Mission sees increase in clients

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Faith Mission and Faith Refuge are seeing an increase in clients.

Right now, Faith Mission is about 50 percent full and Faith Refuge is at around 75 percent. However, officials said they were able to prepare before the winter weather to hit because they anticipated to see more clients wanting to stay warm.

“Food bank is real good about making sure we have plenty of food and we are prepared with winter gear, plenty of coats, blankets, gloves, socks and underwear,” Steve Sparks, Wichita Falls Faith Mission CEO, said. “The community has been very good about making sure we have plenty of those.”

Sparks said it is amazing to be able to help the community when in need, but they would not be able to do what they do without community donations and for that, he is grateful.

