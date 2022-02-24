Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

WF Faith Mission sees increase in clients

By Tanner Deleon
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Faith Mission and Faith Refuge are seeing an increase in clients.

Right now, Faith Mission is about 50 percent full and Faith Refuge is at around 75 percent. However, officials said they were able to prepare before the winter weather to hit because they anticipated to see more clients wanting to stay warm.

“Food bank is real good about making sure we have plenty of food and we are prepared with winter gear, plenty of coats, blankets, gloves, socks and underwear,” Steve Sparks, Wichita Falls Faith Mission CEO, said. “The community has been very good about making sure we have plenty of those.”

Sparks said it is amazing to be able to help the community when in need, but they would not be able to do what they do without community donations and for that, he is grateful.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunset Fire Department truck hit by semi
Sunset Fire Department truck hit by semi
There will be three options for the names of the Legacy High School and two options for...
WFISD board to let students help name mascots
Mixed precipitation will continue Wednesday morning
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain coming down throughout the area.
Weather closures for Feb. 24
The extra money you’ve been making on third-party marketplace apps like Amazon, eBay, Etsy or...
New tax law requires third-party sellers to pay taxes on earnings over $600

Latest News

Some essential workers you may not have thought about can’t afford to take a day off of work...
Essential emergency workers lend helping hands during winter weather
Texas Blood Institute struggling with donations during inclement weather
Texas Blood Institute struggling through winter weather
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain coming down throughout the area.
Weather closures for Feb. 24
.
WFPD sees low accident numbers despite winter weather