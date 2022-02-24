Wichita County updates Thursday early voting times
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita County has made a few adjustments to Thursday early voting times.
The Wichita County Courthouse and Home Depot locations will close for voting on Thursday at 7 p.m. All polling locations and times can be found below:
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
|DATE
|TIME
|Wichita County Courthouse
|900 7th Street, room 139 in Wichita Falls
|Feb. 24
Feb. 25
|10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|Commissioner 2 Building
|102 W. College in Burkburnett
|Feb. 24
Feb. 25
|Closed due to ice
10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|Wichita County Tax Office Substation
|400 N. Wall Street in Iowa Park
|Feb. 24
Feb. 25
|Closed due to ice
10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|Home Depot
|3705 Kell Blvd in Wichita Falls
|Feb. 24
Feb. 25
|10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
|Sikes Senter Mall
|3111 Midwestern Parkway in Wichita Falls
|Feb. 24
Feb. 25
|Closed due to ice
10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|Commissioner 4 Building
|2023 SH 25 N in Electra
|Feb. 24
Feb. 25
|Closed due to ice
10 a.m. to noon, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Early voting ends Friday, and Election Day is set for March 1, 2022.
Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.