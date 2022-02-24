Wichita County updates Thursday early voting times

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita County has made a few adjustments to Thursday early voting times.

The Wichita County Courthouse and Home Depot locations will close for voting on Thursday at 7 p.m. All polling locations and times can be found below:

LOCATION ADDRESS DATE TIME Wichita County Courthouse 900 7th Street, room 139 in Wichita Falls Feb. 24

Feb. 25 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Commissioner 2 Building 102 W. College in Burkburnett Feb. 24

Feb. 25 Closed due to ice

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wichita County Tax Office Substation 400 N. Wall Street in Iowa Park Feb. 24

Feb. 25 Closed due to ice

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Home Depot 3705 Kell Blvd in Wichita Falls Feb. 24

Feb. 25 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sikes Senter Mall 3111 Midwestern Parkway in Wichita Falls Feb. 24

Feb. 25 Closed due to ice

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Commissioner 4 Building 2023 SH 25 N in Electra Feb. 24

Feb. 25 Closed due to ice

10 a.m. to noon, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Early voting ends Friday, and Election Day is set for March 1, 2022.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.