Wichita County updates Thursday early voting times

Wichita County has made a few adjustments to Thursday early voting times.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita County has made a few adjustments to Thursday early voting times.

The Wichita County Courthouse and Home Depot locations will close for voting on Thursday at 7 p.m. All polling locations and times can be found below:

LOCATIONADDRESSDATETIME
Wichita County Courthouse900 7th Street, room 139 in Wichita FallsFeb. 24
Feb. 25		10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Commissioner 2 Building102 W. College in BurkburnettFeb. 24
Feb. 25		Closed due to ice
10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Wichita County Tax Office Substation400 N. Wall Street in Iowa ParkFeb. 24
Feb. 25		Closed due to ice
10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Home Depot3705 Kell Blvd in Wichita FallsFeb. 24
Feb. 25		10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sikes Senter Mall3111 Midwestern Parkway in Wichita FallsFeb. 24
Feb. 25		Closed due to ice
10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Commissioner 4 Building2023 SH 25 N in ElectraFeb. 24
Feb. 25		Closed due to ice
10 a.m. to noon, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Early voting ends Friday, and Election Day is set for March 1, 2022.

