Cars get stuck on 9th Street, Beverly Drive due to icy roads

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It was a crazy start to the morning as my truck and about 10 other vehicles got stuck around 9:30 a.m. Due to the icy road conditions at the intersection of 9th and Beverly, cars were not able to gain any traction.

They have all got stuck because of the incline and decline on that section of the road.

We thought we were rescued when tow trucks starting pulling up, but then they got stuck too. For the first time, I witnessed a tow truck pull another tow truck because it was stuck, but thankfully there were no wrecks and no one was hurt.

After about an hour, help arrived. The city sent crews to put brine and sand mixtures on the roads, which allowed the tow trucks to pull everyone out successfully. Even News Channel 6 team members came out to assist me.

After everyone else got pulled out, I forgot to let the tow truck drivers that I needed to be pulled out too. Thankfully, a few kind residents helped get me out.

Remember to drive with caution even if you can’t see any ice on the roads because there could be black ice, and you don’t want to go ice skating in your car like I did.

