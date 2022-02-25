Email City Guide
City of WF to close downtown I-44 exit, 6th St. for water main repairs Monday

City officials are asking drivers to keep this closure in mind when traveling downtown.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls will be closing the downtown I-44 flyover exit and 6th Street between Austin and Burnett streets for scheduled water main repairs on Monday, Feb. 28.

The closure will start at 9:30 a.m. and will last through Friday, March 4 to allow for the water leak to be repaired and the street to be put back into place.

Northbound drivers on the flyover trying to reach downtown Wichita Falls should exit U.S. 82 and U.S. 287 at the Broad Street exit.

City officials are asking drivers to keep this closure in mind when traveling downtown, and any questions can be directed to the public information office at (940) 761-7401, or the Water Distribution Division at (940) 761-4333.

