Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Evidence shows life may actually flash before your eyes when you die

For 30 seconds both before and after the man’s heart stopped, brain waves were recorded that...
For 30 seconds both before and after the man’s heart stopped, brain waves were recorded that are typically associated with dreaming and recalling memories.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Does your life really flash before your eyes when you die? Scientists may have secured the answer based on an accidental finding.

New evidence from a case in Estonia shows that people may recall key moments of their lives while dying.

The findings, which were published Tuesday in the Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience journal, happened by chance. Doctors were monitoring the brain waves of an 87-year-old man with epilepsy to better treat him. However, the person died of a sudden cardiac event as the brain data was being recorded.

For 30 seconds both before and after the man’s heart stopped, brain waves were recorded that are typically associated with dreaming and recalling memories.

“Our data provide the first evidence from the dying human brain in a non-experimental, real-life acute care clinical setting and advocate that the human brain may possess the capability to generate coordinated activity during the near-death period,” the study reads.

While it may be impossible to know exactly what was really happening in those moments – and it’s only one case in a patient who suffered from seizures – the phenomenon was also present in lab rats.

Researchers believe the findings could show that people experience vivid thoughts or what they call “life recall” during the dying process.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to alleged gunshots on Ridgeway Dr. at around 6:45 a.m. on Friday.
WF teen shot during alleged car burglary
cars get stuck due to icy roads
Cars get stuck on 9th Street, Beverly Drive due to icy roads
Sunset Fire Department truck hit by semi
Sunset Fire Department truck hit by semi
Dangerous driving conditions are present Thursday morning
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain coming down throughout the area.
Weather closures for Feb. 24

Latest News

FILE - A Starbucks cup sits on the counter inside a store.
Arizona Starbucks becomes 1st outside New York to unionize
Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk...
Ukraine’s capital under threat as Russia presses invasion
It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.
Potato is looking for her forever home
A teacher from each campus was named Teacher of the Year.
WFISD announces 2022 Teachers of the Year
One of the many photos from past Lemonade Day events from the "photo and video gallery" on the...
Registration open for Lemonade Day Wichita Falls