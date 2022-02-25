Email City Guide
A few snow flurries are possible Saturday

By Garrett James
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 6:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, we will have a high of 37 with cloudy skies. Road conditions are still not the best.

There are still areas of black ice. Friday night, we will have a low of 23 with cloudy skies. We will have black ice once again Friday night into Saturday morning.

Saturday, we will have a high of 36 with cloudy skies. Saturday, we have a 20% chance of precipitation. We may see a few snow flurries as well as mixed precipitation.

Sunday, we will have a high of 58 with sunny skies. Monday, we will have a high of 62 with clouds returning.

By the middle of next week, we will have temps climbing into the mid-70s.

