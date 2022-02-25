A few snow flurries are possible Saturday
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 6:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, we will have a high of 37 with cloudy skies. Road conditions are still not the best.
There are still areas of black ice. Friday night, we will have a low of 23 with cloudy skies. We will have black ice once again Friday night into Saturday morning.
Saturday, we will have a high of 36 with cloudy skies. Saturday, we have a 20% chance of precipitation. We may see a few snow flurries as well as mixed precipitation.
Sunday, we will have a high of 58 with sunny skies. Monday, we will have a high of 62 with clouds returning.
By the middle of next week, we will have temps climbing into the mid-70s.
Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.