Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Greenland ice is melting faster than previously thought, new study says

A study shows Greenland's ice is melting far faster than previously thought.
A study shows Greenland's ice is melting far faster than previously thought.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The ice in Greenland is melting faster than previously thought.

Scientists with the University of Cambridge say new research shows the ice sheet covering Greenland is melting rapidly at its base.

Some parts are losing five or six centimeters of ice a day.

The Greenland ice sheet is the second largest in the world. It’s already the biggest single contributor to global sea level rise.

Scientists say the water and ice currently going into the ocean could have serious ramifications for the sea level.

The study is published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to alleged gunshots on Ridgeway Dr. at around 6:45 a.m. on Friday.
WF teen shot during alleged car burglary
cars get stuck due to icy roads
Cars get stuck on 9th Street, Beverly Drive due to icy roads
Sunset Fire Department truck hit by semi
Sunset Fire Department truck hit by semi
Dangerous driving conditions are present Thursday morning
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain coming down throughout the area.
Weather closures for Feb. 24

Latest News

FILE - A Starbucks cup sits on the counter inside a store.
Arizona Starbucks becomes 1st outside New York to unionize
Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk...
Ukraine’s capital under threat as Russia presses invasion
It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.
Potato is looking for her forever home
A teacher from each campus was named Teacher of the Year.
WFISD announces 2022 Teachers of the Year
One of the many photos from past Lemonade Day events from the "photo and video gallery" on the...
Registration open for Lemonade Day Wichita Falls