Icy road conditions cause accidents throughout WF

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Sgt. Charlie Eipper of the Wichita Falls Police Department said their dispatchers were busy taking calls about car accidents. Between 3:30 am to roughly 2:30 pm today they received close to 50 calls about car accidents and 30 of those accidents were related to damages or other conditions.

Eipper said a car crash can cost drivers.

“A woman who had come up behind another one on a turn lane and she just didn’t watch her speed and had minor damage. No one was hurt in each one but it still damaged the cars and she’ll probably have it taken and get it to fix,” said Eipper.

One TXDOT official said roads that are left untouched by drivers make it easier for snow to freeze to ice.

“As long as traffic is on it. As long as we’re putting down brine or salt on top of it, we’re keeping it kind of slushy. But at night, there’s no traffic and it gets much colder and those are the areas that are gonna freeze, your intersections, your bridges again all the gutters and stuff like that,” said Adele Lewis, Public Information Officer of The Texas Department of Transportation.

Some citizens are comparing the roads this time around to the last snowstorm.

“Yes, it is worse because we had the jeep out yesterday and it’s four-wheel drive and it does not help with this ice for sure. You can’t stop for one thing. Yes, it’s worse than the last one for sure. And it’s gonna freeze into the night and tomorrow morning will be worse,” said John Ward of Wichita Falls.

Eipper explains how you can avoid an accident while traveling on icy roads.

“Keep in mind your speed. Even if you have all-wheel drive you may be able to handle it better, but keep in mind your speed so you don’t slide. Try not to lock those breaks because once you lock those breaks, you lose control, and even if you’re the driver you can become the passenger. And try to stay off of bridges as much as possible, especially at night,” said Eipper.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.