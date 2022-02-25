Lamar Elementary receives free sweatshirts

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Some lucky kids in Wichita Falls got a fun surprise for February.

Students at Lamar Elementary School received sweatshirts thanks to 12 generous donors, who contributed to a “sweatshirt fund” for the project. Each student was given a cobalt blue sweatshirt made by Sweet Texas Tees. Staff members also received free sweatshirts.

One staff member mentioned that the gift was very much appreciated by the students.

“Our kiddos just love them,” Lamar Elementary Counselor, Gladys Pando said.

A list of the donors who contributed is below:

Guarantee Title

Los Cuates

Don Cowman State Farm Insurance

The Millers

ASCO Rentals

Ray Esparza Insurance

Commercial & Industrial Electronics, Inc.

OK Concrete

WS Construction

Sweet Texas Tees

Spa Bella and Parents for Lamar

