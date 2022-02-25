Lamar Elementary receives free sweatshirts
Donors pitched into a sweatshirt fund for students and staff.
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Some lucky kids in Wichita Falls got a fun surprise for February.
Students at Lamar Elementary School received sweatshirts thanks to 12 generous donors, who contributed to a “sweatshirt fund” for the project. Each student was given a cobalt blue sweatshirt made by Sweet Texas Tees. Staff members also received free sweatshirts.
One staff member mentioned that the gift was very much appreciated by the students.
“Our kiddos just love them,” Lamar Elementary Counselor, Gladys Pando said.
A list of the donors who contributed is below:
- Guarantee Title
- Los Cuates
- Don Cowman State Farm Insurance
- The Millers
- ASCO Rentals
- Ray Esparza Insurance
- Commercial & Industrial Electronics, Inc.
- OK Concrete
- WS Construction
- Sweet Texas Tees
- Spa Bella and Parents for Lamar
