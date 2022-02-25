Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Lamar Elementary receives free sweatshirts

Donors pitched into a sweatshirt fund for students and staff.
By Priscilla Meza
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Some lucky kids in Wichita Falls got a fun surprise for February.

Students at Lamar Elementary School received sweatshirts thanks to 12 generous donors, who contributed to a “sweatshirt fund” for the project. Each student was given a cobalt blue sweatshirt made by Sweet Texas Tees. Staff members also received free sweatshirts.

One staff member mentioned that the gift was very much appreciated by the students.

“Our kiddos just love them,” Lamar Elementary Counselor, Gladys Pando said.

A list of the donors who contributed is below:

  • Guarantee Title
  • Los Cuates
  • Don Cowman State Farm Insurance
  • The Millers
  • ASCO Rentals
  • Ray Esparza Insurance
  • Commercial & Industrial Electronics, Inc.
  • OK Concrete
  • WS Construction
  • Sweet Texas Tees
  • Spa Bella and Parents for Lamar

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to alleged gunshots on Ridgeway Dr. at around 6:45 a.m. on Friday.
WF teen shot during alleged car burglary
cars get stuck due to icy roads
Cars get stuck on 9th Street, Beverly Drive due to icy roads
Sunset Fire Department truck hit by semi
Sunset Fire Department truck hit by semi
Dangerous driving conditions are present Thursday morning
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain coming down throughout the area.
Weather closures for Feb. 24

Latest News

A Night in NOLA has been postponed due to the rise in COVID cases.
WFAFB postpones A Night in NOLA
Impact 100 Wichita Falls grant awards are meant to be transformational.
Impact 100 extends grant applications deadline to March 4
District officials said the options are designed to provide equal opportunities for all...
WFISD developing attendance zone options
There will be three options for the names of the Legacy High School and two options for...
WFISD board to let students help name mascots