Midwestern State men’s, women’s defeat UAFS at home
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Midwestern State men’s and women’s basketball teams defeated Arkansas-Fort Smith Thursday night.
Final women’s score:
UAFS - 59, MSU - 72 (13-12, 7-8)
MSU outrebounded UAFS by 15 to take control in the second half.
Hannah Reynolds led the Mustangs with 21 points and 10 rebounds.
Final men’s score:
UAFS - 67, MSU - 68 (13-14, 9-6)
Terrell Wilson led with 18 points. Pierre Sanders finished with 14.
Both teams close out the regular season on Saturday hosting Oklahoma Christian. The women’s tips off at 2 p.m. and the men’s tip off at 4 p.m.
