Midwestern State men’s, women’s defeat UAFS at home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Midwestern State men’s and women’s basketball teams defeated Arkansas-Fort Smith Thursday night.

Final women’s score:

UAFS - 59, MSU - 72 (13-12, 7-8)

MSU outrebounded UAFS by 15 to take control in the second half.

Hannah Reynolds led the Mustangs with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

Final men’s score:

UAFS - 67, MSU - 68 (13-14, 9-6)

Terrell Wilson led with 18 points. Pierre Sanders finished with 14.

Both teams close out the regular season on Saturday hosting Oklahoma Christian. The women’s tips off at 2 p.m. and the men’s tip off at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.