Murder suspect killed in I-44 crash minutes after victim found in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - A man believed to be connected to a murder in Oklahoma City died in a car crash soon after in Chickasha.

That’s according to Oklahoma City Police.

Authorities said police did a welfare check at an apartment on Britton Road in Oklahoma City on Thursday afternoon and found 28-year-old Jasmine Smith dead from multiple injuries.

While investigators were still on the scene, police said a trooper from Oklahoma Highway Patrol arrived to inform a next of kin about a deadly crash on I-44.

Police later found out the person who died in the crash was the suspect accused of killing Smith, who they identified as Christopher Johnson.

The victim was found at 2:48 p.m. Thursday, while the crash on I-44 near the Chickasha exit was reported at 3:08 p.m.

OHP said Johnson was heading west on I-44 and went off the road, hitting a guardrail end.

