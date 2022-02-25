Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Murder suspect killed in I-44 crash minutes after victim found in OKC

(WSMV)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - A man believed to be connected to a murder in Oklahoma City died in a car crash soon after in Chickasha.

That’s according to Oklahoma City Police.

Authorities said police did a welfare check at an apartment on Britton Road in Oklahoma City on Thursday afternoon and found 28-year-old Jasmine Smith dead from multiple injuries.

While investigators were still on the scene, police said a trooper from Oklahoma Highway Patrol arrived to inform a next of kin about a deadly crash on I-44.

Police later found out the person who died in the crash was the suspect accused of killing Smith, who they identified as Christopher Johnson.

The victim was found at 2:48 p.m. Thursday, while the crash on I-44 near the Chickasha exit was reported at 3:08 p.m.

OHP said Johnson was heading west on I-44 and went off the road, hitting a guardrail end.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to alleged gunshots on Ridgeway Dr. at around 6:45 a.m. on Friday.
WF teen shot during alleged car burglary
cars get stuck due to icy roads
Cars get stuck on 9th Street, Beverly Drive due to icy roads
Sunset Fire Department truck hit by semi
Sunset Fire Department truck hit by semi
Dangerous driving conditions are present Thursday morning
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain coming down throughout the area.
Weather closures for Feb. 24

Latest News

Police responded to alleged gunshots on Ridgeway Dr. at around 6:45 a.m. on Friday.
WF teen shot during alleged car burglary
Commerce Secretary pushes for swift passage of legislation to lower costs for Americans
Commerce Secretary pushes for swift passage of legislation to lower costs for Americans
Your First Alert Weather Team is here watching out for you!
A few snow flurries are possible Saturday
Despite some bad weather this week, two plumbing companies said those winter damage calls are...
Plumbers see low number of winter calls