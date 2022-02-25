Registration open for Lemonade Day Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Lemonade Day Wichita Falls event on April 23 is now open for registration.

Lemonade Day is an event that kids of all ages can join to learn how to start, own and operate a business through lemonade stands.

The event will start with a “Kick Off Celebration” at the MSU Texas Sikes Lake Center on Thursday, March 10, from 5:30 to 6:30 pm. All participants will be able to pick up materials such as workbooks and t-shirts, which is all free with registration.

Dr. Scott Manley, director of the Lalani Center for Entrepreneurship & Free Enterprise at MSU Texas. explained the objective of this event.

“Lemonade Day is a wonderful opportunity for my entrepreneurship students to make a meaningful connection with the greater Wichita Falls Community,” Dr. Manley said. “They have to really be on their toes when teaching these aspiring entrepreneurs how to develop and implement the plans for their lemonade stands. We are excited about participating with this great program again this year.”

Each child that registers receives an entrepreneur workbook that teaches them the Lemonade Day lessons. They keep all the money they make and are encouraged to spend some, save some and share some.

To learn more about Lemonade Day Wichita Falls, contact Leah Bishop, Lemonade Day coordinator, at leah@texomacu.com or (940) 851-4015 or visit their Facebook page.

Registration is available now by clicking here.

