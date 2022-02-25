Sen. Cruz, Cornyn comment on Supreme Court nomination

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - U.S. Senators John Cornyn (R-TX) and Ted Cruz (R-TX) both released statements Friday on President Joe Biden’s nomination for the upcoming vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Biden nominated U.S. Circuit Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to fill the vacancy on Friday.

READ: Biden nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson, first Black woman, to Supreme Court

Cornyn’s statement can be found below:

“I’m looking forward to meeting with Judge Jackson and conducting a thorough review of her background and record in the coming weeks.”

“The Senate will perform its constitutional duty of providing advice and consent as it has always done for nominees to our nation’s highest court. Ultimately I will be looking to see whether Judge Jackson will uphold the rule of law and call balls and strikes, or if she will legislate from the bench in pursuit of a specific agenda.”

“No matter what, Judge Jackson will be given the dignity and respect she deserves. The American people will see a starkly different process from the treatment of Justice Kavanaugh and other judicial nominees during the previous Administration.”

Cruz’s statement can be found below:

“I congratulate Judge Jackson on the honor of being nominated to the Supreme Court, and I look forward to sitting down with her as I study her record and judicial philosophy.

“While I have concerns about how President Biden is handling this nomination process, I look forward to evaluating Judge Jackson on her record, views, and judicial philosophy alone. Sadly, Senate Democrats have undermined the American people’s confidence in previous judicial confirmation processes with vicious personal smears and unfounded accusations. These kinds of shameless attacks demeaned the Senate and made a mockery of our constitutional role in providing advice and consent to the president on nominations. I believe Judge Jackson should be treated with the dignity and decorum that has been lacking from the consideration of past nominations.

“The people of Texas deserve a rigorous investigation of Judge Jackson’s nomination. This is especially key in a time when too many parts of our executive and judicial branches are at risk of politicization, and when Americans face crises directly related to our legal system with unenforced federal laws at our border and in prosecutors’ offices across the country.

“While I previously voted against confirming Judge Jackson to her current position on the D.C. Circuit, I will engage in careful consideration of her nomination. I will closely scrutinize her record, as I firmly believe that justices must hold fidelity to the Constitution and the proper role of a judge—that of an impartial jurist, not a robed partisan.”

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.