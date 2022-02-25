Slick into Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Temperatures will quickly drop into the teens later tonight as skies clear. This will cause any melted water to refreeze, creating slick roads into early Friday morning. We should see temperatures rise above freezing by Friday afternoon with highs in the middle the to upper 30s. Clouds will increase again and we may see some light rain or light wintry precipitation by Saturday morning. Warmer weather returns on Sunday and next week.

