Warmer weather soon

By Mason Brighton
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We are nearing the end of our very cold and icy weather with spring-like temps arriving next week. For the rest of Friday expect partly cloudy skies, temps will reach the mid-30s later this afternoon. Ice will continue to melt away but refreeze overnight. Be mindful of slick spots tomorrow.

For Saturday we will have a very slim chance at precipitation, mainly for our eastern counties. We will have more sun as well, temps will once again reach the upper 30s. Sunday heating kicks into high gear with a high in the 50s. For next week temps will be in the 60s and 70s.

