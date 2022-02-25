WF teen shot during alleged car burglary

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls police officers say a teenager was shot during an altercation on the city’s north side.

Police responded to the 2700 block of Ridgeway Drive at around 4:40 Friday morning to investigate a call about gunshots.

According to a police department press release, a 27-year-old man armed with a firearm approached four male teenagers between the ages of 13 and 16 who were allegedly breaking into his vehicle.

This reportedly began a physical fight, which resulted in the gun being fired and striking a juvenile suspect. A 13-year-old was allegedly transported to United Regional Health Center with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The three others involved in the incident, two 16-year-olds and one 14-year old, were reportedly arrested for Burglary of a Vehicle.

The 27-year-old male victim was interviewed and released.

