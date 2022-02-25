Email City Guide
WFAFB postpones A Night in NOLA

A Night in NOLA has been postponed due to the rise in COVID cases.
A Night in NOLA has been postponed due to the rise in COVID cases.
By Priscilla Meza
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank has postponed A Night in NOLA due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

The event will now take place on Saturday, June 18 instead of Saturday, Feb. 26.

“We believe it is the responsibility of the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank to circumvent any possible events that would exacerbate the infection rate in our service area it will be held at the park place event,” a WFAFB official said in a statement.

Food bank officials describe A Night in NOLA as a night of dinner and dancing with a New Orleans flair. All event proceeds will go to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.

Any questions about the postponement should be directed to Simon Welch, WFAFB marketing director, at (940) 766-2322.

