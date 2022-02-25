Wichita County provides COVID update for week of Feb. 25
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One death and four new COVID cases were reported in Wichita County on Friday, according to the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District.
|DATE
|DEATHS
|AGES
|NEW CASES
|HOSPITALIZED
|Monday, Feb. 21, 2022
|4
|70s, 80 (3)
|19
|33
|Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022
|4
|50s, 60s (2), 90s
|3
|28
|Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022
|0
|-
|10
|27
|Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022
|0
|-
|17
|21
|Friday, Feb. 25, 2022
|1
|70s
|4
|22
Health officials report 22 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized. A total of nine deaths and 53 cases were reported this week.
FROM THE WICHITA FALLS - WICHITA COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH DISTRICT
Cases 33,812-33,864
For Friday February 25, 2022 there are 4 new cases, 22 hospitalizations and 1 death (70s).
For the week ending February 25, 2022 there are 53 new cases and 9 deaths.
Death: 572 (up 9) - 32,578 (80s) UTD- Pfizer; 31,613 (70s) UTD- Moderna; 26,183 (80s); 33,041 (80s); 30,424 (50s); 29,367 (60s); 30,811 (90s) UTD-Pfizer; 32,700 (60s); 33,051 (70s) NUTD-Pfizer.
There are 17 (32.1%) new cases who are up to date on their vaccinations. There are 36 (67.9%) of new cases who are not up to date on their vaccinations.
There are 8 new re-infection cases. Of those, 2 (25%) are up to date on their vaccinations; 6 (75%) are not up to date on their vaccinations.
Of the 22 individuals hospitalized today, 9 are vaccine breakthrough cases; of the 9, 2 are up to date and 7 have completed their primary series, but are not up to date.
Of the 22 individuals hospitalized today, 5 are re-infections.
Positivity Rate = 8.1%
Total Hospitalizations = 22
Stable - 17
Critical - 5
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
No hospitalizations
20 - 29
No hospitalizations
30 - 39
Critical - 1
40 - 49
No hospitalizations
50 - 59
Stable - 2
Critical - 1
60 - 69
Stable - 4
Critical - 2
70 - 79
Stable - 7
80+
Stable - 4
Critical - 1
Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.