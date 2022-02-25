Wichita County provides COVID update for week of Feb. 25

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One death and four new COVID cases were reported in Wichita County on Friday, according to the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District.

DATE DEATHS AGES NEW CASES HOSPITALIZED Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 4 70s, 80 (3) 19 33 Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022 4 50s, 60s (2), 90s 3 28 Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 0 - 10 27 Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 0 - 17 21 Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 1 70s 4 22

Health officials report 22 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized. A total of nine deaths and 53 cases were reported this week.

Cases 33,812-33,864

For Friday February 25, 2022 there are 4 new cases, 22 hospitalizations and 1 death (70s).

For the week ending February 25, 2022 there are 53 new cases and 9 deaths.

Death: 572 (up 9) - 32,578 (80s) UTD- Pfizer; 31,613 (70s) UTD- Moderna; 26,183 (80s); 33,041 (80s); 30,424 (50s); 29,367 (60s); 30,811 (90s) UTD-Pfizer; 32,700 (60s); 33,051 (70s) NUTD-Pfizer.

There are 17 (32.1%) new cases who are up to date on their vaccinations. There are 36 (67.9%) of new cases who are not up to date on their vaccinations.

There are 8 new re-infection cases. Of those, 2 (25%) are up to date on their vaccinations; 6 (75%) are not up to date on their vaccinations.

Of the 22 individuals hospitalized today, 9 are vaccine breakthrough cases; of the 9, 2 are up to date and 7 have completed their primary series, but are not up to date.

Of the 22 individuals hospitalized today, 5 are re-infections.

Positivity Rate = 8.1%

Total Hospitalizations = 22

Stable - 17

Critical - 5

0-5

No hospitalizations

6-10

No hospitalizations

11-19

No hospitalizations

20 - 29

No hospitalizations

30 - 39

Critical - 1

40 - 49

No hospitalizations

50 - 59

Stable - 2

Critical - 1

60 - 69

Stable - 4

Critical - 2

70 - 79

Stable - 7

80+

Stable - 4

Critical - 1

