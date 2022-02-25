Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Wichita County provides COVID update for week of Feb. 25

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.(KLTV Photo)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One death and four new COVID cases were reported in Wichita County on Friday, according to the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District.

DATEDEATHSAGESNEW CASESHOSPITALIZED
Monday, Feb. 21, 2022470s, 80 (3)1933
Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022450s, 60s (2), 90s328
Wednesday, Feb. 23, 20220-1027
Thursday, Feb. 24, 20220-1721
Friday, Feb. 25, 2022170s422

Health officials report 22 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized. A total of nine deaths and 53 cases were reported this week.

FROM THE WICHITA FALLS - WICHITA COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH DISTRICT

Cases 33,812-33,864

For Friday February 25, 2022 there are 4 new cases, 22 hospitalizations and 1 death (70s).

For the week ending February 25, 2022 there are 53 new cases and 9 deaths.

Death: 572 (up 9) - 32,578 (80s) UTD- Pfizer; 31,613 (70s) UTD- Moderna; 26,183 (80s); 33,041 (80s); 30,424 (50s); 29,367 (60s); 30,811 (90s) UTD-Pfizer; 32,700 (60s); 33,051 (70s) NUTD-Pfizer.

There are 17 (32.1%) new cases who are up to date on their vaccinations. There are 36 (67.9%) of new cases who are not up to date on their vaccinations.

There are 8 new re-infection cases. Of those, 2 (25%) are up to date on their vaccinations; 6 (75%) are not up to date on their vaccinations.

Of the 22 individuals hospitalized today, 9 are vaccine breakthrough cases; of the 9, 2 are up to date and 7 have completed their primary series, but are not up to date.

Of the 22 individuals hospitalized today, 5 are re-infections.

Positivity Rate = 8.1%

Total Hospitalizations = 22

Stable - 17

Critical - 5

0-5

No hospitalizations

6-10

No hospitalizations

11-19

No hospitalizations

20 - 29

No hospitalizations

30 - 39

Critical - 1

40 - 49

No hospitalizations

50 - 59

Stable - 2

Critical - 1

60 - 69

Stable - 4

Critical - 2

70 - 79

Stable - 7

80+

Stable - 4

Critical - 1

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to alleged gunshots on Ridgeway Dr. at around 6:45 a.m. on Friday.
WF teen shot during alleged car burglary
cars get stuck due to icy roads
Cars get stuck on 9th Street, Beverly Drive due to icy roads
Sunset Fire Department truck hit by semi
Sunset Fire Department truck hit by semi
Dangerous driving conditions are present Thursday morning
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain coming down throughout the area.
Weather closures for Feb. 24

Latest News

A Night in NOLA has been postponed due to the rise in COVID cases.
WFAFB postpones A Night in NOLA
City officials are asking drivers to keep this closure in mind when traveling downtown.
City of WF to close downtown I-44 exit, 6th St. for water main repairs Monday
Wichita Falls
Icy road conditions cause accidents throughout WF
Murder suspect killed in I-44 crash minutes after victim found in OKC