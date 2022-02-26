Potato is looking for her forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.

Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Ashley Fitzwater to talk about a cat named Potato. She’s an 8-month-old cat who is curious, sweet and snuggly.

The adoption fee for cats is $95 but that covers all shots, spay or neutering, and it gets the animal a microchip in case they ever get lost.

For more information, you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.