Potato is looking for her forever home

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.

Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Ashley Fitzwater to talk about a cat named Potato. She’s an 8-month-old cat who is curious, sweet and snuggly.

The adoption fee for cats is $95 but that covers all shots, spay or neutering, and it gets the animal a microchip in case they ever get lost.

For more information, you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

