Sunset VFD officials react after firetruck hit by 18-wheeler

SUNSET, Texas (KAUZ) - A firetruck from the Sunset Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call about a vehicle rollover Wednesday on U.S. 287 due to the icy roads. What came next had never happened in the history of their department.

Their parked truck at the scene was hit by an 18-wheeler who lost control.

“That was my scariest moment, is when we saw it coming, we ran to where we felt was a safe position and I looked back and my first thought was. 100 feet is not enough with how fast as that truck was going,” Nathan Wilson, Sunset VFD Captain, said.

The semi lost control due to icy road conditions along U.S. 287.

“This 18-wheeler was in the right lane,” Wilson said. “He was traveling way too fast for conditions and he moved to the left lane I assume. That is when he lost control and jackknifed and his trailer is what impacted our truck.”

Thankfully no one was injured, but the chief believes the damages are beyond repair. The VFD will have to find alternate ways to respond to calls until they can get a new engine.

“I do not believe it is going to be repairable,” ‘Biff’ Huddleston, Sunset VFD Chief, said. “I believe we will have to get a different engine. We will respond with our smaller units and if need be we have mutual aid departments.”

The department said situations where an engine has to park on the side of a highway are more dangerous than fighting fires because they have no control on the cars that are passing them at such a high speed. The reason no one was injured here is because they followed protocol by parking 100 feet or more from the original accident.

“Our call volume isn’t huge, but we run probably 50 calls out on U.S. 287 every year, but we set up properly every time and this is the first time in our department’s history that we have had a vehicle struck on the side of the road,” Wilson said. “It just shows you can’t get complacent because you never know what is going to happen.”

“Well we hate that we lost the engine, but we are glad that nobody was injured,” Huddleston said.

They want to emphasis how important it is to slow down and move over when any vehicle, not just an emergency vehicle, is on the side of the road, whether road conditions are bad or not.

