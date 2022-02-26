Email City Guide
WF vets remain open during winter storm

By Ebonee Coleman
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Some Wichita Falls veterinarians have continued to keep their doors open this week despite bad weather conditions.

A few even had to perform emergency surgeries and help one dog that came in with a broken tail, while others still saw furry patients that were just getting routine checkups. They all say no matter what they were happy to be there for those no matter how big or small that needed their help.

“It’s important for us to at least have a couple of people here, fortunately, the weather wasn’t too bad this time around. So we’re pretty much all of us, except maybe one or two people couldn’t come this time. We didn’t have that many weather-related emergencies, but if it was worse, I’m sure we probably would have had some,” Dr. Lucy Zamastil, associate veterinarian at Western Hills Animal Hospital, said.

Zamastil also gives some tips for at-home care if you have outdoor pets. She said you should still keep them inside until temperatures reach at least the 40s. If you want to let them outside just to play, depending on the size and the age of the dog it should be no more than about five to 10 minutes.

