WFISD announces 2022 Teachers of the Year

A teacher from each campus was named Teacher of the Year.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One teacher at each Wichita Falls ISD campus was voted by their fellow teachers as their school’s 2022 Teacher of the Year.

The winners include the following:

  • Whitnie Brown (Head Start)
  • Veronica Molina (Booker T. Washington)
  • Yolanda Drennon (Brook Village)
  • Jamie Newberry (Burgess)
  • Loring Vinson (Crockett)
  • Tara Arias (Cunningham)
  • Jennifer Anderson (Fain)
  • Meagan DuFour (Fowler)
  • Stephanie Musquiz (Franklin)
  • Kay Ballard (Haynes)
  • Kari Sewell (Jefferson)
  • Stephanie Roberts (Lamar)
  • Allison Wilson (Milam)
  • Taysha Matos (Scotland Park)
  • La’Chandra Hooper (Sheppard)
  • Kyle Faragher (Southern Hills)
  • Shayla Schelter (West)
  • Adriana Avila (Zundy)
  • Matt McDonald (Barwise)
  • Kayci Bell (Kirby)
  • Melisse McCartney (McNiel)
  • Autumn Weber (CEC)
  • Dewey Quickle (Denver/JJAEP/State Hospital/Carrigan)
  • Rebecca Buck (Hirschi)
  • Jane Ramirez (Rider)
  • Terrence Inniss (WFHS)

Each teacher will now advance to the district competition for the chance to become the 2022 Elementary Teacher of the Year or 2022 Secondary Teacher of the Year.

