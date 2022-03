WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A shift in the weather pattern has brought the return of fantastic weather to Texoma. For Sunday expect sunny skies with a high in the upper 50s. Overnight temps will dip into the low 30s. Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a high near 64. Beginning Tuesday expect highs to be in the 70s. Next weekend rain chances return.

