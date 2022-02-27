Email City Guide
WF arts and crafts store promotes entrepreneurship in the community

By Ebonee Coleman
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 8:04 PM CST
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Crafters Hideaway is focusing on entrepreneurship in the community by hosting weekly art classes. The goal is to help inspire attendees to open their own small business by making tumblers, pens and even pop sockets.

Staff said they decided to share their expertise in the crafting world five years ago, and it’s an idea that has not only helped families looking for a second income but also their business as well.

“When the pandemic started, people were having to stay at home and work from home, so with something like this it can help them make an extra income to pay that electric bill,” Terri Doyle, owner of Crafters Hideaway, said. “A lot of people will do it and they can go to Disneyland, and we’ve had couples that have saved money all year long to go to Hawaii. The more we help our customers, it helps us, so it’s a win-win for everybody.”

Classes are $40 for two hours of learning multiple techniques, which range from to making tumbler cups to starting your own business.

