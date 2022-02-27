Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Where to vote in Wichita County on Election Day

(Source: RNN)
(Source: RNN)
By Mason Brighton
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 3:13 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Polls will be open for the Primary Election Tuesday, March 1 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Here are the polling locations for Wichita County:

  • Allendale Baptist Church, 4650 Allendale Rd., Wichita Falls, 76310
  • The Forum, 2120 Speedway Ave., Wichita Falls, 76308
  • Western Hills Baptist Church, 5107 Ridgecrest, Wichita Falls, 76310
  • Faith Lodge # 1158, 3503 Kemp Ave., Wichita Falls, 76308
  • Sikes Lake Center, Midwestern Pkwy & Louis Rodriguez Dr. (behind Redwine Student Center), Wichita Falls, 76308
  • Kamay VFD, 8537 SH 258 W, Kamay, 76369
  • Texas Highway Dept., 1601 Southwest Pkwy., Wichita Falls, 76302
  • Wesley United Methodist Church, 1526 Weeks St., Wichita Falls, 76302
  • First Baptist Church at Sheppard, 2101 Puckett Road, Wichita Falls, 76306
  • Legacy Church of God, 1420 TX -11 Loop, Wichita Falls, 76306
  • Cameron Gardens VFD, 153 FM1740, Wichita Falls, 76305
  • Commissioner Pct. 2 Bldg., 102 West College, Burkburnett, 76354
  • 10th & Broad Church of Christ, 1319 10th Street, Wichita Falls, 76301
  • Region IX Education Center, 301 Loop 11, Wichita Falls, 76306
  • First Baptist Family Center, 300 W Bank, Iowa Park, 76367
  • Martin Luther King Center, 1100 Smith, Wichita Falls, 76301
  • Youth Opportunity Center, 401 Madison St., Wichita Falls, 76306
  • Mercy Church, 3101 McNiel, Wichita Falls, 76309
  • Life Church, 4350 Seymour Hwy., Wichita Falls, 76309
  • Floral Heights United Methodist Church, 2215 10 St., Wichita Falls, 76309
  • Haws Rd. Community Church, 2635 Haws Rd., Iowa Park, 76367
  • First Baptist Church, 406 W. Garrison, Electra, 76360

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two hospitalized after apartment fire in Wichita Falls
Two hospitalized after apartment fire in Wichita Falls
University Kiwanis Club of Wichita Falls makes this breakfast-filled event possible every year...
University Kiwanis Club’s Pancake Festival gets new date
Head boys' basketball coach for Rider High School Cliff McGuire is stepping down from the...
Rider High School boys’ basketball coach stepping down
"I think that people don’t realize the inner strength that they have."
A battle of the fittest makes its way to Wichita Falls on March 5
If you filed your 2021 taxes and are wondering where your refund is, you’re not alone.
Where’s my tax refund?

Latest News

You can check out our First Alert Weather forecast on our First Alert 6 weather app.
Rain chances return this weekend
The Wichita County Commissioners Court held a meeting on Monday.
More equipment coming to Wichita Co. Law Enforcement Center
Wichita County
Wichita County prepares for Election Day
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
Wichita County provides COVID update for Feb. 28
The College of Health Sciences and Human Services is hosting the event.
MSU Texas to host community health fair on Friday