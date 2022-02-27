Where to vote in Wichita County on Election Day
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 3:13 PM CST
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Polls will be open for the Primary Election Tuesday, March 1 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Here are the polling locations for Wichita County:
- Allendale Baptist Church, 4650 Allendale Rd., Wichita Falls, 76310
- The Forum, 2120 Speedway Ave., Wichita Falls, 76308
- Western Hills Baptist Church, 5107 Ridgecrest, Wichita Falls, 76310
- Faith Lodge # 1158, 3503 Kemp Ave., Wichita Falls, 76308
- Sikes Lake Center, Midwestern Pkwy & Louis Rodriguez Dr. (behind Redwine Student Center), Wichita Falls, 76308
- Kamay VFD, 8537 SH 258 W, Kamay, 76369
- Texas Highway Dept., 1601 Southwest Pkwy., Wichita Falls, 76302
- Wesley United Methodist Church, 1526 Weeks St., Wichita Falls, 76302
- First Baptist Church at Sheppard, 2101 Puckett Road, Wichita Falls, 76306
- Legacy Church of God, 1420 TX -11 Loop, Wichita Falls, 76306
- Cameron Gardens VFD, 153 FM1740, Wichita Falls, 76305
- Commissioner Pct. 2 Bldg., 102 West College, Burkburnett, 76354
- 10th & Broad Church of Christ, 1319 10th Street, Wichita Falls, 76301
- Region IX Education Center, 301 Loop 11, Wichita Falls, 76306
- First Baptist Family Center, 300 W Bank, Iowa Park, 76367
- Martin Luther King Center, 1100 Smith, Wichita Falls, 76301
- Youth Opportunity Center, 401 Madison St., Wichita Falls, 76306
- Mercy Church, 3101 McNiel, Wichita Falls, 76309
- Life Church, 4350 Seymour Hwy., Wichita Falls, 76309
- Floral Heights United Methodist Church, 2215 10 St., Wichita Falls, 76309
- Haws Rd. Community Church, 2635 Haws Rd., Iowa Park, 76367
- First Baptist Church, 406 W. Garrison, Electra, 76360
Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.