Where to vote in Wichita County on Election Day

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Polls will be open for the Primary Election Tuesday, March 1 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Here are the polling locations for Wichita County:

Allendale Baptist Church, 4650 Allendale Rd., Wichita Falls, 76310

The Forum, 2120 Speedway Ave., Wichita Falls, 76308

Western Hills Baptist Church, 5107 Ridgecrest, Wichita Falls, 76310

Faith Lodge # 1158, 3503 Kemp Ave., Wichita Falls, 76308

Sikes Lake Center, Midwestern Pkwy & Louis Rodriguez Dr. (behind Redwine Student Center), Wichita Falls, 76308

Kamay VFD, 8537 SH 258 W, Kamay, 76369

Texas Highway Dept., 1601 Southwest Pkwy., Wichita Falls, 76302

Wesley United Methodist Church, 1526 Weeks St., Wichita Falls, 76302

First Baptist Church at Sheppard, 2101 Puckett Road, Wichita Falls, 76306

Legacy Church of God, 1420 TX -11 Loop, Wichita Falls, 76306

Cameron Gardens VFD, 153 FM1740, Wichita Falls, 76305

Commissioner Pct. 2 Bldg., 102 West College, Burkburnett, 76354

10th & Broad Church of Christ, 1319 10th Street, Wichita Falls, 76301

Region IX Education Center, 301 Loop 11, Wichita Falls, 76306

First Baptist Family Center, 300 W Bank, Iowa Park, 76367

Martin Luther King Center, 1100 Smith, Wichita Falls, 76301

Youth Opportunity Center, 401 Madison St., Wichita Falls, 76306

Mercy Church, 3101 McNiel, Wichita Falls, 76309

Life Church, 4350 Seymour Hwy., Wichita Falls, 76309

Floral Heights United Methodist Church, 2215 10 St., Wichita Falls, 76309

Haws Rd. Community Church, 2635 Haws Rd., Iowa Park, 76367

First Baptist Church, 406 W. Garrison, Electra, 76360

